SAN ANTONIO — A home in east Bexar County was deemed a 'total loss' after a fire broke out Thursday morning.

According to a spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called out to the home in the 4400 block of Stuart Road just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

The home was fully engulfed and firefighters with the Bexar County Fire Department, Wilson County Fire Department and China Grove Fire Department were able to knock down the fire, but it was deemed a 'total loss.'

Thankfully, the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.