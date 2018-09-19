SAN ANTONIO — The family who lost nine of its members to the Sutherland Springs church shooting last November will go to the federal courthouse in San Antonio on Wednesday morning.

The Holcombe family filed a lawsuit in June against the federal government after they say the United States Air Force could have prevented the shooting by disclosing the shooter's violent past.

RELATED | Family of 9 killed in Sutherland Springs massacre suing federal government

Claryce Holcombe and Joe Holcombe lost their son, Bryan Holcombe, along with eight other family members in the shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 5 of last year.

A press release sent to KENS 5 read:

Attorney Rob Ammons filed a notice of claim six months ago in federal court requesting answers as to why the Air Force failed to provide key information to the FBI that should have prevented Devin Patrick Kelley from purchasing firearms. The federal government had a six-month window to determine their action and respond, but has done nothing but ask for more information from the Holcombe family. The federal government will now be served with the lawsuit and it will be compelled to file an answer to the lawsuit within 27 days of service. Papa Joe and Claryce are committed to making sure no other family has to suffer such a devastating preventable loss.

The Air Force acknowledged they did not report the required information to law enforcement in Kelley's case, and similar reporting lapses occurred at other air force bases.

RELATED | Air Force documents reveal Sutherland Springs gunman's violent past

© 2018 KENS