San Antonio — HEB issued a voluntary recall on two variety packs of Creamy Creation cups due to broken metal found in processing equipment at their production site, according to a press release sent to KENS 5.

The voluntary recall includes:

Creamy Creations Orange Lime Sherbet Cup 12CT/3OZ

Creamy Creations Vanilla Chocolate Cup 12CT/3OZ

The products that may have been affected were not shipped to Houston or Mexico.

If you have either of the products you can return it for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, click here or contact HEB customer service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.

