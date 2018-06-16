Heavy rain is headed for South Central Texas this Father's Day and is expected to last through the latter part of next week.
A tropical disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico is pushing heavy moisture into our area.
Saturday afternoon, there's a 30 percent chance for light rain, but things are expected to clear up toward the evening.
Sunday afternoon, chances for heavy rain hike up to 50 percent and 60 percent on Monday. Temperatures should remain in the low to mid-90s.
We can expect local, heavy downpours up to one inch, but nothing severe according to KENS 5 Meteorologist Jared Silverman.
Monday through Wednesday are our biggest chances for heavy rain.
