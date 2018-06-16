Heavy rain is headed for South Central Texas this Father's Day and is expected to last through the latter part of next week.

A tropical disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico is pushing heavy moisture into our area.

Saturday afternoon, there's a 30 percent chance for light rain, but things are expected to clear up toward the evening.

Sunday afternoon, chances for heavy rain hike up to 50 percent and 60 percent on Monday. Temperatures should remain in the low to mid-90s.

Over the next five days, widespread rainfall is expected due to tropical moisture arriving from the Gulf of Mexico. It could be locally heavy at times, and as much as 6 inches locally, but over the course of 4-5 days, so widespread flash flooding is unlikely it looks like. #txwx pic.twitter.com/IvpYeN5niG — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 16, 2018

We can expect local, heavy downpours up to one inch, but nothing severe according to KENS 5 Meteorologist Jared Silverman.

Monday through Wednesday are our biggest chances for heavy rain.

© 2018 KENS