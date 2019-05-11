SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding 15-year-old Natasha Esparza.

The teen has been missing for 3 weeks.

She was last seen on October 17 in the 500 block of W Formosa Boulevard.

Natasha goes by the nickname of Natty, has brown hair, brown eyes, stands around 5'3" and weighs around 104 pounds. She also has a birthmark on the edge of her right eyelid.

She was last seen wearing a burnt orange shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.

If you have seen Natasha or know of her whereabouts call SAPD at (210)-207-7600.