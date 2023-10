The giant mum is comprised of 44 smaller mums all shaped into the state of Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — A Harlan High School senior makes a Texas-sized mum needing to be driven to school in a truck.

Senior, Lexi Brown made a mum that's 6 feet tall and 5 feet wide shaped into the state of Texas.

The giant mum is comprised of 44 smaller mums with plenty of lights and colored ribbons.