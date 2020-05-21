x
H-E-B extends 'Texas Proud Pay' through June 21

Additionally, the Texas-based grocery chain will accelerate merit increases for store and supply chain hourly Partners.
SAN ANTONIO — Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B is taking extra measures to show employees its appreciation for their hard work. 

Today, H-E-B tweeted out that it would extend 'Texas Proud pay' through June 21. 

Additionally, the Texas-based grocery chain will accelerate merit increases for store and supply chain hourly Partners starting June 22. It will also continue to invest in long-term pay for Partners across the company. 

'Texas Proud Pay' is a $2-an-hour pay increase for hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation workers. 

The first implementation of the program was announced in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

