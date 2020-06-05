SAN ANTONIO — Gold's Gym has announced that it will be reopening its San Antonio gym locations on Monday, May 18 at 5 a.m.

You'll recall that gyms were closed back in March in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In order to be in compliance with the state's guidelines, the gyms will have new operating, cleaning, and distancing measures in place.

To start, the gyms' hours of operation will be as follows:

Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, the gym will be closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. daily to be cleaned and sanitized.

Other measures members can expect to see upon reopening include:

capacity guidelines

social distancing setups between equipment

use of PPE by staff

Members will also be asked to BYOM (Bring Your Own Mask).

Further information and an updated code of conduct can be accessed here.