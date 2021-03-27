Mother, 3 kids killed in fiery crash laid to rest Saturday

The funeral service will be held at the Community Faith Church located at Pinemount Drive. The event is open to the public.

Hundreds attended to say goodbye to Porsha Branch and her three sons, King, Messiah and Drake.

All four were killed when police said 35-year-old Daniel Canada crashed into the back of their car on March 14 at the intersection of FM 2920 and Gosling Road.

Branch's vehicle was pushed into several others before catching on fire.

Porsha and one of her sons died on scene. The other two later died at nearby hospitals.

Damien House, Porsha's husband and the father to the three boys, said Porsha was a great person who was always willing to help.

"She was a down-to-earth person. She had a wonderful heart. Always helpful. A wonderful mother. She'd give you the shirt off her back. ... I'll never forget her," he said.

House said he has been having a hard time processing the death of his wife and three sons who were taken away so unexpectedly.

"She's the love of my life and it's just hard for me to see my wife and three of our kids gone," House said. "I thought it would get easier, but it just seems to get harder and harder each day."