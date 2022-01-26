Funeral arrangements announced for Cpl. Charles Galloway

Corporal Charles Galloway will be laid to rest on Feb. 1 following a funeral service that is open to the public.

HOUSTON — Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for Charles Galloway, the Harris County Precinct 5 corporal who was gunned down in southwest Houston Sunday.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at Second Baptist Church - West Campus, which is located at 19449 Katy Freeway. It is open to the public.

The service will be livestreamed by the church.

Remembering Cpl. Charles Galloway

Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was a 12-and-half-year veteran with Harris County Precinct 5.

He was assigned to the Harris County toll road division and recently transitioned to working nights so that he could train younger deputies.

"He meant a lot in their lives," said Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap. "He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one who was teaching them what to do and how to get safely to their families."