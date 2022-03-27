'Free Melissa Lucio' Rally calls on lawmakers to grant clemency

Activists met in Downtown Austin on Sunday afternoon to urge residents to contact lawmakers and demand an intervention.

AUSTIN, Texas — Petitioners met in Wooldridge Square in Downtown Austin on Sunday to advocate for clemency for Melissa Lucio, the woman on death row convicted of killing her child. Attendees handed out flyers with information of how to contact state officials to urge them to step in.

A jury found Lucio guilty of killing her daughter, Mariah Alvarez, 15 years ago in Harlingen, Texas, and is scheduled to be executed April 27.

Melissa Lucio's case has gained national attention over the last few years. In 2020, Hulu produced the mentioned documentary, “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” which offered some details that some argue could prove her innocence.

Attendees were given shirts and flyers to spread the #FreeMelissaLucio movement. Event handouts also offered instructions for contacting local representatives.

Texas lawmakers held a press conference at the Texas Capitol to discuss their support of clemency or a reprieve for Lucio on Thursday.