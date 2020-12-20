Four teenagers sell mistletoe to raise funds for meals at the North Texas Food Bank

It’s an effort that Stella Wrubel started when she was 6. She wanted to help victims of Hurricane Sandy. Stella is now 15 and in her 9th year helping those in need.

A group of teenagers are now in their ninth year of helping people in need during the holidays. Four kids are spending several days this December selling mistletoe to raise funds that will provide meals for the North Texas Food Bank.

It’s an effort that Stella Wrubel started when she was 6. She wanted to help victims of Hurricane Sandy.

“I was thinking about some family, some friends that I had up there,” Stella said. “And I thought ‘OK I may be 6 but what if I could do something.’”

The proceeds the first year helped the Red Cross.

“That first year we raised $2,000 for the victims of Hurricane Sandy. And we got to go up to New York and hand them the check,” Stella said. “And it felt so good being able to help people like that.”

Ever since, it’s only grown.

“It’s become our Christmas, our holiday,” Stella’s dad Steve said. “Christmas Day comes along and we’re like ‘Oh yeah, we’re supposed to get gifts for each other.’ They go into the holidays thinking about who needs help, what can be done, and that’s what fills their hearts and that’s what their goal is.”

It’s been a big team effort, Stella works with the help from three of her friends.

“It really feels good to be a part of something that is going to a good cause and helping people,” Trevor Godkin said. “It feels especially good during the coronavirus because people really need the food right now and financially are struggling.”

The group plans to set up a stand at the Highland Park Village from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 22.

“It’s super cool to see how everyone comes together. And we’re $10,000 away from hitting a million meals,” Isabella Dickason said. “It’s just super exciting how everyone can pitch in and make something like this happen.”

“I love every year for like these five days to be with my friends and be out here and be meeting a bunch of people who are willing to donate,” Quinn Graves said. “Being able to make a difference is part of our holiday tradition so we love that.”

After a challenging year, these young people may give you faith for the future.

“We’re going to try to feed as many people as we possibly can,” Stella said. “We’re really excited to continue helping people in this way.”