Former Judson ISD police officer convicted after making threats against Biden in 2019

SAN ANTONIO — A New Braunfels man was convicted of making threats against President Biden. At the time of the threats, Biden was the presidential candidate.

According to a release by the United States Department of Justice, court documents and evidence showed 55-year-old William Oliver Towery made the threats on Dec. 11, 2019.

He reportedly responded to a text message regarding a campaign rally where Biden was to appear. Towery said, “I’ll be there and have been practicing my sniping skills all month just for this occasion. If you will be nell [sic] near him you may want to wear something dark to hide the blood splatter.”

Towery was remanded into custody after the verdict, the release says. He faces up to five years in prison, up to three years supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and a $100 mandatory special assessment.

Sentencing is set for July 13, 2022.