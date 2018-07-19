SAN ANTONIO — Heat Advisories are likely over the weekend for much of the area and excessive heat warnings are possible for Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures climb over the week. It should hit 100 degrees on Wednesday and reaching 102 Saturday and Sunday. KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles is predicting a sweltering 106 degrees on Monday!

Unfortunately, the heat is only going to get worse before it gets better. Temperatures will continue to gradually increase as we head into the weekend, with the hottest temperatures occurring on Sunday and Monday. Take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from the heat. pic.twitter.com/rd2YGoxCAW — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 19, 2018

The National Weather Service says there is a potential of exceeding the record highs in the next several days.

Very hot temperatures forecast today through Monday for San Antonio! Take extra precautions if you must work or spend time outside. #satwx pic.twitter.com/LTSbzj4fp1 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 19, 2018

NWS urges everyone to take extra precautions if you must work or spend time outside. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing, drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks, preferably in an air conditioned area. When possible reschedule strenuous activities during the morning or mid evening hours.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Look before you lock!

