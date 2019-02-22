SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County deputy is out of a job for allegedly bringing inmates something any Texan would want…a tasty burger.

Katherine Ritchie, who worked in the Bexar County Jail Annex, is accused of bringing Whataburger for inmates. Unfortunately, according to BCSO officials, that is enough to constitute Ritchie “failing to perform satisfactorily during her probationary term.”

Ritchie had been with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since last July. Officials say no criminal charges have been filed against her as of Friday.