Father found dead on Fourth of July leaves questions unanswered

SAN ANTONIO — A father of two was found dead inside his burning car. Weeks later, the victim's family and San Antonio Police are still trying to figure out what happened.

On the morning of July 4, the torched SUV was discovered in a rural area in far south San Antonio. The family of Justin Vodrey said he had moved to the area, in Pleasanton, just days before his death.

Vodrey's sister Stephanie Gleyre said the family fears the case could go cold. She said her brother was full of life.

"If it wasn't an adventure than life wasn't really worth living at the time," she said. "We are devastated. We are shocked."

She said her brother was out celebrating on July 3. She said he went to Coyote Crossing Saloon on Mathis Road. She said after midnight he posted photos on Facebook. However, hours later San Antonio Police were called to Neal Roal.

It is roughly 13 minutes away from where he was celebrating. They came across a vehicle on fire and inside crews found a body. For a week, the family thought Vodrey was missing until they got the call. Now, they are wondering who and why someone would hurt him.

"We want to know who did this, no matter what," the sister said. "Whoever did this knew what they were doing."

Gleyre said Vodrey had just moved the area about five days before his death. He was ready to start a new life and just began a new job as a truck driver.

"Our family is devastated by this," she said. "We would like answers. We want to know what happened, because we have no idea."

The family said investigators told them there is very little evidence.

"If you saw him say something, don't be afraid to say anything," she said.

In the SAPD report, investigators said Vodrey was found in the back of the SUV lying on its left side. Police said all the identification numbers on the vehicle had been destroyed. Fire crews said when they arrived, both right side doors were left open.