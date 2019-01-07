SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a three-month-old boy.

Jose Rafael Amaya-Cantu, 32, was arrested Saturday. He faces one charge of "Injury to a Child - Serious Bodily Injury."

Police say officers were called to a scene where Cantu was with the unresponsive baby. The baby was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away, according to preliminary information from police.

Family members told KENS 5 that the man was the boyfriend of the baby's grandmother.

Police say the case remains under investigation.