SAN ANTONIO — More than a dozen families are looking for a place to stay following a large fire at a northwest-side apartment complex.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire call at the Stoneybrook Apartments at 4200 Border Brook Trailhead around 12:30 Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with SAFD said that they believe the fire started somewhere on the second floor of Building 19 at the complex. More than 25 units were on hand to put out the flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the Building 19, but the building was a complete loss after the roof collapsed.

The department says that everyone was evacuated safely from the building and no injuries have been reported. Families from sixteen of the units are currently displaced.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

