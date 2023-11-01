Ground stop lifted after computer failure for FAA

The system, called the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), is required for pilots-in-command to be able to take-off and land.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted the nationwide ground stop after a computer failure late Tuesday night.

As of 7:51 a.m., the FAA has lifted the ground stop after a little over two hours. The organization is looking into what caused the issue.

The FAA updated at 6:20 a.m. that all domestic departures are paused until 8 a.m. Central Standard Time to allow the "agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

The update came 10 minutes after the FAA clarified that some system functions had started to come back online.

"While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited," the FAA tweeted.

At 5:22 a.m., the Austin airport (AUS) tweeted that the airport is experiencing a ground-stop and that passengers can expect delays throughout the day. AUS already has reported 138 flight delays and 30 cancellations following the FAA instruction.

"All departing flights from AUS are grounded per FAA. There is a system error impacting airports across the country. AUS is still recommending that passengers check in with their airlines this morning + anyone check their flight status because it is likely to delay/impact their flight," AUS Public Information Bailey Grimmett said.

In a note to Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), the FAA stated "GROUND STOP ALL FLIGHTS / ALL DESTINATIONS, EXCLUDES MILITARY."

The note to ATCSCC further stated that the ground-stop effects all airports and facilities.

Following the instruction from the FAA and ATCSSC, President Biden was briefed regarding the outage by the Secretary of Transportation at 6:44 a.m., stated in a tweet from the White House Press Secretary.

Southwest Airlines, which experienced mass delays not even a month ago during winter weather, stated that they are monitoring the issue with the FAA systems and it may impact the start of operations today.

"Please check your flight status in the Southwest app or website to watch for any flight status changes. If your flight status changes substantially we will message the day of travel contact listed on your reservation by their preferred contact method," Southwest stated.

