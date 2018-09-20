SAN ANTONIO — When Fiesta arrives in half a year, you might spend your money on a chicken-on-a-stick, but in the meantime, you can keep your dollars safe inside this chicken-on-a-stick wallet!

SA Flavor, the local vendor of all things Fiesta, launched the puro wallet September 19. In the company's Instagram post introducing the wallet, SA Flavor says that the wallet has a wristlet so that "you can easily hold the wallet, a stack of cups and a chicken on a stick when you're out and about at FIESTA!"

The wallet costs $24.99, roughly the price of five chicken-on-a-sticks at NIOSA.

KENS 5 spoke to SA Flavor's founder Garrett Heath earlier this year, who said that the company was "devoted to the food and culture of San Antonio." Several of SA Flavor's Fiesta medals go viral around Fiesta time, including this year's Barrel of Monkeys and Spurs "El Valiente" medals.

The company's South Texas merchandise extends beyond Fiesta - such as a "Whatababy" onesie and San Antonio-themed apparel.

View photos of the chicken-on-a-stick wallet below:

