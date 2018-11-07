SAN ANTONIO - Bubble Waffle Bar opened a second location, and Dole Whip is on the menu.

Owner J.R. Gallegos said the store has already run out of the tasty treat once, and he recently ordered about 200 more pounds.

"I first saw it when I went to Orlando, so I contacted Dole Whip. Sure enough, I was able to get it," he said.

The dessert first gained popularity after being available at Disney parks. While Bubble Waffle Bar also has a location on Eckhert Road, the Dole Whip is only available at the Stone Oak store for now. It is located near Huebner Road and Stone Oak Parkway.

So far, Gallegos said customers think the Dole Whip is a delicious and refreshing dessert.

Dole Whip is also vegan and gluten free.

Guests have the option to order it in a cup or pineapple. You can also customize it with chamoy and chili powder.

