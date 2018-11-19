SAN ANTONIO — Lucha libre royalty was in San Antonio for a parking lot wrestling match on the city's South Side.

Cesar Gonzalez, who has been wrestling professionally since 1985 and gained notoriety with his appearance as "Ramses" in the 2006 film Nacho Libre, took part in the event at El Luchador bar. He faced off against talent from around the world - including some homegrown wrestling heroes.

Santa Chinga Promotions organized the evening and say they plan to hold similar events internationally. Co-founders "DJMikeStarz" and "El Papalote" say they wanted to bring an exciting lucha libre event to their hometown.

"We're from the South Side, born and raised." El Papalote told KENS 5.

The night saw Santa Chinga crown their inaugural "People's Champ," a title belt rewarded to the winner of the evening's opening Battle Royale match. The title was claimed by Eddie "El Guero" Scott, a former Army veteran who after ten years of service became a judo and jiu-jitsu world champion.

"El Guero" says he was excited to wrestle in San Antonio because of the city's rich history.

"San Antonio and Texas, in general, has a really strong history of pro wrestling and a really strong culture," Scott said.

Santa Chinga Promotions says their next lucha libre event in San Antonio will take place on March 2, location pending. They say that the People's Champ will be on hand to defend his title, and Ramses will make another appearance.

