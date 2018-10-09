SAN ANTONIO — A fight between a customer and an employee at a northwest-side Chacho's was captured on video that quickly went viral over the weekend.

The video posted on Friday shows a pink-haired customer exchanging angry words with an employee inside the Chacho's restaurant located on Callahan and I-10.

While other employees attempted to restrain their co-worker, she grabbed a plate and threw it at the customer. The patron retaliated by pushing more plates to the ground, causing them to shatter.

Other employees dodged trays while working to ensure bystanders carrying their frozen drinks were unaffected by the ruckus.

Eventually, other members of the pink-haired customer's party were able to convince her to leave the restaurant. On her way out, the customer and employees exchanged a few more words with each other, the video shows. The encounter lasted just a few minutes but left quite a scene inside the restaurant.

Watch the video below (which includes graphic language; viewer discretion advised):

