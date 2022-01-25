Woman shares fears as estranged husband, Oath Keeper founder awaits judge's decision on his release

Tasha Adams said her former husband should not be released before his trial for seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

DALLAS — The Granbury man, and reported leader of the self-styled militia group, the Oath Keepers, pleaded Tuesday that he's not guilty of seditious conspiracy for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

And as he waits to find out his fate on those charges, his estranged wife is waiting too. Although, she is hoping he remains in jail until trial and long after that.

"Yeah, it's really stressful," Tasha Adams said in an interview with WFAA from her home in rural Montana, near the Canadian border. "I thought there was about a 0% chance the he would have any chance of getting out at all. It's just really stressful. Now, he has nothing to lose, you know."

Adams is legally separated from Stewart Rhodes and is the mother of his six children. She filed for divorce in 2018.

"I think it looks really bad for him," she said, of the seditious conspiracy charge. "I think he's got a tough case in front of him, and I think he might be in a lot of trouble."

The trouble, she said, she fears is from someone who was abusive, unbalanced and violent. Although, she admitted Rhodes hasn't made any recent threats against her.

"You know, he's not the only narcissist, sociopath out there. There's a whole lot of them. And most of the times the victims never get believed. And I am in this strange, strange little window here where other people can see what he's like," Adams said, when asked about her willingness to continue talking about Rhodes. "There's not anywhere I can truly hide. It's almost not an option."

Adams remains active on Twitter. She has had a GoFundMe page for nearly a year now, asking for help paying for her divorce which is not yet finalized.

"I made a very bad investment. I invested my entire life into putting my husband through school and law school. And now, I'm basically qualified to work at McDonalds at 50 years old. So, it's a little rough you know," Adams said.

"Yeah. He was a bad investment."

A bad investment, she plans to keep warning people about, whether he's in jail or not.

"His first purpose is not so much politics as it is pushing himself forward," she said. "He views himself as a very special person in history. He gets his chance on the stand to tell his side. He really does believe everyone will side with him and everyone will believe him."