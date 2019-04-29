SAN ANTONIO — Ogden Elementary school students are making a name for themselves in the art world. You may remember KENS5 visited to the school when the kids started a mural for the Burnet Learning Center.

RELATED: Mural spotlights Ogden Elementary roots

While they're still working on that project, three other completed murals were unveiled on Monday. They all honor women.

"It was fun working on this with everybody being able to collaborate and do this,” said 6th Grade Student Vivian Carreon.



The three colorful, intricate murals add life to the walls of the elementary school.



The works of art are inspired by amazing, strong women, such as author Xelena Gonzalez. As a child, she attended Ogden.

"The art alone is amazing,” said Gonzalez. “The 3-D images, the different techniques they used and I just think it's amazing that they're going to be able to walk by these images every day and feel strengthened and connected to their community in a positive way."

Gonzalez shared her book, "All Around Us" with the students earlier this year.

She's glad to know the visit made an impact and is inspiring students to dream big.

"I know that I could do something great," said Vivian.