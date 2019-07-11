SAN ANTONIO — A life-size elk statue, also known as Eddie the Elk, was reported stolen on the city's northwest side.

Authorities say the statue was stolen from San Antonio Elks Lodge at 15650 Market Hill. On Wednesday around 3 a.m., the large statue was seen traveling west on Highway 1604 from LaCantera.

Eddie, weighing in at 400 pounds, was carefully transferred from a trailer on the Elk’s property to another trailer, used in a quick getaway, reports say.

“It’s possible that Eddie was stolen as a prank because of the way he was taken...the bolts used to secure him to the trailer were carefully removed and left in a perfect little pile,” said Mike Thiemann, a visiting member of the Elks.

The Elks are a 150-year-old fraternal organization donating hundreds of millions to the welfare of veterans, children and the community. Eddie, the San Antonio Elks mascot, was positioned at the entrance of the parking lot.

Eddie the Elk has traveled across the Lone Star State, riding in parades in Gonzales, Kerrville, New Braunfels and San Antonio’s Battle of Flowers Parade in 2018.

"Either it’s a stunt or the thieves are some of the most polite we’ve ever come across," said Thiemann.

If you have any information, contact (570) 899-6641 or visit their Facebook page.