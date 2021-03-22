James Crawford landed the first ever ShareLunker Legacy Class entry from Lake Tyler. The bass weighed in at a whopping 15.44 pounds.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2019.

A Whitehouse man shattered the lake record at Lake Tyler for biggest bass over the weekend.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, angler James Crawford landed the first ever ShareLunker Legacy Class entry from Lake Tyler. The bass weighed in at a whopping 15.44 pounds. It broke the previous lake record by more than two pounds.

TOYOTA SHARELUNKER PROGRAM

Anglers who reel in any largemouth bass at least 8 lbs. or 24 inches can participate simply by entering their lunker catch information. Complete Entry Requirements online or in the new ShareLunker mobile app during the year-long season (January 1 through December 31).

All confirmed ShareLunker participants will receive a Catch Kit corresponding to their fish’s weight class. Each Catch Kit includes an achievement decal, merchandise and other giveaways. Plus, everyone who enters will be included in a grand prize drawing to win a $5,000 shopping spree and other prizes! And, anglers who donate their 13 lb. or larger bass for spawning will be entered in an additional drawing to win a $5,000 shopping spree, VIP access and awards programming at the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest and other prizes. See official rules for both drawings.

SHARELUNKER CLASSES

LEGACY CLASS

Want to be part of the ShareLunker legacy for generations to come? If you catch a 13+ pound bass and loan it to us during the spawning period (January-March), you support our selective breeding program and will be recognized as a member of the Lunker Legacy Class.

LEGEND CLASS

Out of the millions of bass anglers in Texas, only a select few have ever crossed the 13-pound threshold. We recognize these anglers as part of the Lunker Legend Class.

ELITE CLASS

Anglers everywhere dream of catching a double-digit bass! When you reach that goal in Texas, you will be recognized in the Lunker Elite Class.

SHARELUNKER CLASS