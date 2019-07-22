SAN ANTONIO — Business leaders who are trying to build a safer, stronger community in east San Antonio have new information from the area's top first responders.

San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside sponsored a public safety briefing at the AT&T Center to let community members get straight facts on their biggest public safety concerns.

Tuesdae Knight, with SAGE, told the crowd, “Public safety is going to directly impact economic development and it's going to directly impact jobs." The message of the day, Knight said, was that east San Antonio can play to its strengths.

Police Chief William McManus told the crowd in 2018, District 2 is led the pack in better crime stats. “We measured the crime decreases across the city by council district and the east side, Council District 2, experienced a 19 percent decrease in crime,” McManus said.

Fire Chief Charles Hood told the crowd two new fire stations are an example of progress that should be celebrated. “We have built infrastructure to add resources to this area of town, which includes a new ambulance, a new platform truck, so we've invested more monies in infrastructure in the east side than any area of the city," he said.

San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside sponsors get-togethers quarterly and they have a brand new website.

