SAN ANTONIO — A driver of a red Dodge Challenger crashed into another vehicle after refusing a deputy's order to pull over, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of SW Military Drive and Bynum Avenue on the southwest side.

The Dodge was speeding westbound near SW Military when the deputy turned on his emergency lights, authorities said.

BCSO said the driver sped up and refused to stop, crashing into another vehicle at the Bynum Avenue intersection.

Two passengers in the vehicle were hit; a 76-year-old man and a 66-year-old man were taken to SW General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was taken into custody with pending intoxication assault and evading vehicle charges.