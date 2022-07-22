Pre-funeral gathering ambushed by drive-by shooter; 2-year-old, woman hospitalized

SAPD said the car drove off, but then made a U-turn and fired even more shots.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for the person they believe shot a 2-year-old and a woman in a drive-by on the east side.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Timilo Drive off of Gembler Road.

Police said the two victims were shot in the legs and taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Authorities said the family was having a get-together in the front yard when a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, drove to the intersection and fired several rounds toward the home.

But, it didn't stop there.

SAPD said the car drove off, but then made a U-turn and fired even more shots.

The child and the woman who was shot are related, but the woman is not the child's mother, police said. Police searched for the suspect, but were unable to find them.

The family was celebrating the life of a loved one who recently died when the shooting took place. Their funeral was supposed to take place on Friday.