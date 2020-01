SAN ANTONIO — A section of SH-16 NB is shut down for a police investigation following a pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

According to TxDOT, SH-16 NB is closed at Smith Road while police investigate a chase that was handled by DPS.

DPS did request assistance from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, but the suspect had been arrested by the time deputies arrived.

No further details are available at this time.