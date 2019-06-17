SAN ANTONIO — Since the city's recent ordinance preventing people from giving handouts to the homeless, a new faith-based effort has stepped up to help. The City Church downtown has been reaching out to the homeless population, providing them with food, clothing, water and hygiene items. The group is also partnering with area companies to help with housing and employment opportunities.

“We do this because we have a heart for the homeless. There's always a reason people end up where they are and we understand that, too. “That one decision could get you on the streets. As Christ followers and people that love the Lord, it's our job to take care of the least of these," Jacque Hausinger said.

If you'd like to help, the group meets at the City Church on the third Friday of every month. In the last four months, they've helped nearly 200 people.