SAN ANTONIO — The DoSeum announced it will provide a discounted admission rate to low-income families.

It’s part of the “Museums for All” national program designed to make museums more accessible to all people. The Doseum is the first institution to join the program in San Antonio.

Through the program, families receiving food assistance through the SNAP program will pay $3 per person, for up to four people. They will need to show their SNAP/EBT card and a valid photo ID. The current admission for the Doseum is $14 per person or $56 for a family of four.

The program will be offered every day with no blackout dates, but special events are not included. It is set to start November 17, 2018.

The Doseum already offers Free Family Nights the first Tuesday of each month from 5:30pm-7:30pm.

