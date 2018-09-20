Universal City — Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD is alerting parents to a potential abduction of a student that occurred Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the district says that the Wilder Intermediate School student was approached by a man at a Universal City bus stop who tried to persuade the student to get into his vehicle.

The student refused to get into the car and told campus administrators about the incident as soon as he arrived at school.

Administrators with Wilder Intermediate School informed the Schertz Police Department, the district says. Schertz police took to Facebook to inform the public that the department was working closely with Universal City police to investigate the incident.

Both the Schertz Police Department and SCUCISD officials stressed the importance they put on the safety of students and staff and urged everyone to alert police if they see anything suspicious.

The neighborhood that surrounds the school is also on high alert. Rachel Wall, a long-time resident and active member of the neighborhood watch said that frightening situations like this happened before in the area years ago. Wall believes that all local neighborhoods should work together to have an action plan in place and help keep their students safe.

"We'll be out here making sure the children get to the other corner where the guard usually stands," Wall said. "When my grandchildren went to Wilder, we let them know that our house was a safe house to go to if they or their friends ever felt unsafe."

For the full letter from SCUCISD, CLICK HERE OR READ BELOW:

