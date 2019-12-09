DIMMIT COUNTY, Texas — The fire chief of Dimmit County was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly interfering at the scene of an oil well fire, according to Dimmit County Assistant Chief David Torres.

Fire Chief Alonso Carmona and his crew responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

His department reportedly requested help from the Dilly Fire Department, but instead the county called out the Carrizo Springs Fire Department.

Carmona allegedly said that Carrizo Springs FD did not have the capabilities to help so he tried to get them to leave.

Shortly after, he was arrested for "interfering."

No further information is available at this time.