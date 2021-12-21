Demand for solar surging in San Antonio; many using as alternative to keep power on if grid fails

On average, one battery would power your essentials in an outage, like fans, gas furnace, computers, phones and refrigerator.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s been almost a year since Texas was hit with a severe winter storm where millions of people battled the record-low temperatures without power or water.

As a result, more Texans, like Gilbert Villagran, are looking for alternative ways to keep the power on if the grid shuts down.

For Villagran, who was trapped in his Helotes area home for almost a week, memories of the February winter blast are still haunting.

“It was bad,” said Villagran. “Very cold, very uncomfortable, no water….it was almost like living in a tent, and we had no food other than what we could scrape up.”

The Vietnam Veteran who served decades in the military said he wanted to be prepared in the case of another blackout.

“I just don't want to go through that again,” said Villagran.

Villagran decided to install solar panels on his home, opting for renewable energy, and a battery back-up system that would power his house if the grid shut down.

“It's going down and it's feeding your house just like regular utility power, but you're getting it from your roof,” said Chuck Gonzales, Director of Operations for San Antonio based Solar Electric Texas.

Gonzales said he’s seen a huge surge in demand for solar plus storage systems, a result of the February storm.

“We've seen the demand go up probably 70 percent,” said Gonzales. “Everybody wants to be prepared for that next outage.”

The rooftop panels fuel your home with energy while also charging the batteries that will kick-in if the power goes out.

Gonzales said on average, one battery would power your essentials in an outage, like fans, gas furnace, computers, phones and refrigerator.

Villagran however, wanted to power his entire home, so Gonzales installed six batteries.

Gonzales said the batteries charge the next day when the sun comes out, or even on overcast days.

“He can be without the grid. He doesn't have to worry about losing his well pump, losing his refrigerator, his freezer,” said Gonzales. “All of our customers, they just want that reliability.”

Gonzales said in addition to keeping the lights and heat on, solar will also a way to reduce your carbon footprint, and save you big bucks in the long run.

“With solar, you're actually providing power to your house. Plus, if you produce more than what your demand is, you're selling back to the to the grid and CPS,” said Gonzales. “They're very good about renewables. They give you a one for one credit right now.”

Gonzales is also a solar customer, and said the typical return on your investment is 10 years.

“I had solar and it took me seven years (to pay off), so I had a $200 electric bill. I reduced it by almost 50 percent, so now I have less than $100 electric bill,” said Gonzales. “Eventually, you'll pay off your solar system and you'll be able to sustain. You'll have your own. You'll be producing your own energy.”

As for Villagran, he said it’s not just about saving money.

“I feel very comfortable and know that at least my granddaughter and my great grandson will be inside the house. And, if anything goes well, at least I know they're going to have either heat or cooling, whichever they need,” said Villagran.

Gonzales said the cost of solar and solar plus storage depends on the size of your home, and suggests getting at least three estimates.

Gonzales said the cost of solar and solar plus storage depends on the size of your home, and suggests getting at least three estimates.