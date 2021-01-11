Daylight saving time ends this weekend

Less evening sun means more depression

SAN ANTONIO — Next weekend, daylight saving time comes to an end, and we set our clocks back an hour. But shorter days, a lack of sunlight, and cold temperatures can be a recipe for depression.

"It is pretty common for you to see an onset around the fall time fall seasons and then it shifts into the spring time," Dr. Trillion Small, a mental health therapist told us.

Less sun in the body can cause a shift in your circadian rhythm which is responsible for your wake and sleep cycle.

"That means you can have higher level of melatonin, as well as a lower level of serotonin. So when you combine those two together, you may find yourself with a lower level of mood, low energy, an inability to focus," Dr. Small said.

According to psychiatry studies the winter blues impacts about 5% of the U.S. population, and the main age of onset symptoms occur for those between 18 to 30.

"Seasonal affective disorder is simply it's a form of depression, which means anybody is susceptible to it. There are individuals between the ages of 30, though, who are a little bit more at risk for seasonal affective disorder," Dr. Small added.

Stress during the holiday season can make the winter blues even worse. You can reduce stress by accepting imperfection. Not losing sight of what really counts. And not sweating the small things during all of the hustle and bustle. Responding with kindness if somebody else is being difficult. And re-think your resolutions making small steps as plans for the following year.

"One way that you can battle this is by being mindful of what you eat, right? There are foods that can actually make it work," Dr. Small said.

Dr. Small says get rid of the sugar and carbs and replace them with leafy greens, protein, and water. Also look into purchasing light therapy which is easy to find online.