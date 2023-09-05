Daniel Perry facing anywhere from 2 years to life in prison; judge to decide Wednesday morning

A rideshare driver convicted of murdering an armed protester in Downtown Austin will wait one more day to learn his sentence.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sgt. Daniel Perry, a rideshare driver convicted of murdering an armed protester – Garrett Foster – in Downtown Austin will wait another day to learn his sentence.

After about six hours of testimony from family members and experts, Judge Clifford Brown said he will sentence Perry on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

"Once a finding of guilt has been determined, then the judge can look at any number of factors to determine what he believes is the appropriate punishment for the particular offense," said Former Travis County District Court Judge Charlie Baird.

Whitney Mitchell, Foster's longtime partner, took the stand on Tuesday. While she and Foster weren't married yet, she considered him her husband. He served as a constant presence in her life. When she lost her arms and legs to sepsis, he served as her caregiver. She described what her life is like without him.

Foster would help her with daily tasks like washing her face, eating and getting ready for bed.

"It's hard to sleep in my bed because he's not there," Mitchell said. "To have to learn how to do all of that stuff that Garrett was doing for me for a decade, and it's hard because I have to get comfortable being vulnerable."

"Even though it might have been emotional and seemed to be like a play on the emotions, was probably more just to show the impact that this particular crime had on the life of one specific individual," said Baird.

The defense brought in forensic psychologist Greg Hupp as a witness. He believes Sgt. Perry suffers from PTSD and has personality characteristics consistent with an autism spectrum disorder. The defense questioned Hupp about Perry's anti-protester social media posts and texts.

"For him to share different memes and different social commentary, he doesn't know if his friend who's an African-American or Latino or mixed race, they don't see that; he sees his battle buddy, and his battle buddies are sharing these rather crass and baseless jokes," Hupp said.

"Because of his psychological situation and because of his PTSD, that he could, in fact, be more likely to commit this type of offense again. And I think that's probably what the State argued today," said Baird.

The defense also brought in witnesses like Ronald Wilson and Traveon Napper, who served in the army with Perry. Attorneys questioned Napper over Zoom since he is stationed in Germany. Both denied Perry was a racist. Wilson said sharing these forms of media is a "de-stressor" and "coping mechanism," relieving some of the pressures the military deals with on a day-to-day basis. Wilson also said Perry helped him financially, lending him thousands of dollars.

Perry's mother, Rachel Perry, also testified.

"He cried a lot when this happened. His intention was just to protect himself, not to go out and shoot anybody," Rachel said.

The defense is asking the court to consider a sentencing of 10 years, so there's hope for Perry to return home and be with his family, while the State is asking for a sentencing of at least 25 years.

With that though, the defense also asked the court to consider sudden passion in this case, which means he could get a minimum sentence of two years if the judge felt that was appropriate.

"The typical offense of murder is anywhere from five years confinement all the way up to confinement for life and a $10,000 fine. However, if it is determined that the murder was committed under the heat of sudden passion, the range of punishment becomes that of two years in prison, all the way up to 20 years in prison," said Baird.

