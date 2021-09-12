Family pleads for witnesses to come forward after father of 4 killed in road rage incident on U.S. 75 in Dallas

“He said he had been shot, I love you son, and that was the last thing that he said to him before he died,” said Jordyn Rosas, the victim’s daughter.

DALLAS — A Farmers Branch family is asking the public for help in identifying the shooter who killed their father during a suspected case of road rage.

The family sat down with WFAA, and is trying to make sense of this.

“He said he had been shot, I love you son, and that was the last thing that he said to him before he died,” said Jordyn Rosas, the victim’s daughter.

Rosas’ father, Carl Edmiston was shot and killed on Monday night during a possible road rage incident. It happened around 10 p.m. near the Woodall Rodgers ramp in Dallas.

Carl Edmiston was killed during a suspected case of road rage on 75 in Dallas on Monday night.



Edmiston drove up here from Houston to take his 17y/o son to a doctor's appointment. Jacob, who has autism was w/dad, & only remembers so much. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/PEPRVcfa9v — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) December 9, 2021

“He said they were going through a construction area. There was a guy that was behind my dad, a dark vehicle. A car was trying to run them off the road. My dad sped up and was trying to get away from the situation,” said Rosas.

In the car, was Edmiston, and his 17-year-old son Jacob, who has autism.

Jacob witnessed everything.

“It’s something that’s going to be burned in his brain for the rest of his life,” said Rosas.

The father and son were driving up from the Houston area for a doctor’s appointment, when the 54-year-old was gunned down.

“People survive gunshot wounds, they do, and I don’t understand why he couldn’t,” said Rosas.

As Rosas was going through memories, she found letters from her dad.

“One of the things he said in there was, 'you kids always make me feel like I’m bullet proof.' I was like, the irony,” said Rosas.

Edmiston worked as a contractor. He drove back and forth from Conroe, where he was taking care of his elderly mother.

(2/2)Edmiston was a father of4,&grandfather. He went back n-forth to Conroe, where he took care of his mom. A good hearted man who was gunned down. 💔 @DallasPD are looking through surveillance video looking for leads.Suspect was in a dark colored sedan. Help this family!@wfaa — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) December 9, 2021

“Why, what was so bad that you felt like you can do that,” said Rosas.