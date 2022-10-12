Dallas police officer dies after crash with wrong-way driver on way to work, sources say

The officer was Northbound lanes on the Spur were blocked off near West Kiest Boulevard.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas police officer has died after a crash with a wrong-way driver in southern Dallas late Tuesday night, police sources confirmed to WFAA.

The officer's name has not been released.

The officer was driving to work for his shift when the crash happened shortly before midnight on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard, police said. He was in the middle northbound lane while the other driver was going southbound in those north lanes.

Police said the driver hit the front left side of the officer's SUV, forcing it to go into the right lane and get hit by a tractor-trailer. The SUV rolled several times before stopping on the right shoulder of Spur 408.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted Wednesday morning that the officer was "struck head on by a wrong way driver in a major collision" and that the officer was "fighting in critical condition."

"Our prayers are with our officer and his family," Garcia tweeted.

Prayers up Dallas! One of our @DallasPD officers, reporting for his watch late last night, was struck head on by a wrong way driver in a major collision, and is fighting in critical condition. Our prayers are with our officer and his family. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) October 12, 2022

The wrong-way driver was also hospitalized in critical condition. The tractor-trailer driver wasn't hurt.

The crash happened on the Spur at West Kiest Boulevard. Northbound lanes were shut down through the early-morning hours as officers investigated.

BREAKING NEWS: This is an officer-involved crash on NB Spur 408. The officer was on his way to work at 11:58pm and was hit by a wrong-way driver. ALL LANES BLOCKED on Spur 408 @ Kiest and has been since 12:30am. Find ALT ROUTE! @wfaa @WFAADaybreak pic.twitter.com/OP9SzlG1Vy — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) October 12, 2022