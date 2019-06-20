NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 64-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police said he was hit while riding his bicycle on the I-35 access road on Wednesday.

According to a statement from New Braunfels police, the man was riding his bicycle the wrong way in the southbound-to-northbound turnaround along the I-35 Access Road at Spur Street. He was struck by a four-door Nissan Rogue which police said was traveling at or below the speed limit.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries, while the woman who was driving the Nissan was not injured.

Traffic was impacted because crews closed the southbound I-35 access road in the area from about 4:45 to about 5:30 p.m.

The driver is not expected to face charges in the crash.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Southwest is having a birthday sale, and fares are as low as $49

Dairy Queen to celebrate summer with free ice cream

Injuries reported, several people cited after fight erupts at youth baseball game

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to cancer research walk in Alex Trebek's name

This dog's pads burned off while on walk in summer heat