SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers need your help in identifying a man who robbed a Circle K on the northwest side, according to reports and surveillance video.

The incident happened on Sunday July 14 around 5:40 a.m. at the convenience store on 3503 Wurzbach Road.

The suspect demanded store money while threatening to harm the cashier with a metal tire iron.

The cashier and a customer reportedly fought the suspect, leading him to flee in a black four-door car.

Crime Stoppers

The man seen in the photo is predicted to be 20-30 years old, five-foot-seven and approximately 200 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest for this aggravated robbery. Call 210-224-STOP or visit sacrimestoppers.com