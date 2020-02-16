A Crime Stoppers photo leads to a robbery arrest.

Police say Rico Ray Sosby is the man caught on camera robbing a Valero store back in December.

Investigators say a woman who knows Sosby turned him in after he was featured on TV

When they questioned him, police say Sosby initially admitted to the robbery.

They say he later recanted but the photo evidence was enough to charge him.

He remains jailed on a $40,000 bond.

