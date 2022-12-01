COVID-19 positivity rate 'critical' in Bexar County as hospitalizations continue to rise

Bexar County commissioners signed off on opening two new testing sites and expanding others approving $1.3 million of the American Rescue Plan to fund the sites.

SAN ANTONIO — The positivity rate for COVID-19 in Bexar County is now 'critical' as hospitalizations continue to increase amid the spread of the omicron variant.

In fact, more than 4,200 cases were reported on Tuesday. City officials also say our hospital trends are also are rapidly increasing at a critical rate. For the past 18 days hospitalizations in Bexar County have increased every day.

As of yesterday, more than 898 patients were in the hospital, which is an increase from 883 hospitalizations the day before.

Our positivity rate is also critical, increasing nearly four points from last week to 31%.

Hospital systems ask if you are feeling symptoms of COVID, try and avoid going to the hospital unless you have severe symptoms.

There are several mass testing sites available with more on the way. The city is opening four additional sites this week with Melendrez community center opening at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

