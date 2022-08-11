Georgia woman whose experiences include being a professional driver and poet celebrates turning 101

The family of Cornell "Connie" Dansby reached out to 11Alive to share the news of her special occasion.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman whose remarkable life experiences include being a professional driver and poet is celebrating her 101st birthday.

Connie was born in Troup County on Aug. 11, 1921, and her family believes that she's one of the oldest living persons in Hogansville. They said she had been a presser, professional driver and poet in her lifetime.

According to the family, she attributes her longevity to several reasons - among them exercising, remaining active, stimulating the mind through reading and composing her poetry as well as praying, reading the Bible and keeping her faith.