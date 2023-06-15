Construction to start on new Buc-ee's location in Boerne on October 1

Plans for the Boerne location were made public back in 2016, but were delayed for various reasons, likely including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOERNE, Texas — Drivers along I-10 near Boerne will soon have a place to find clean restrooms, Beaver Nuggets and kolaches!

Plans for a Buc-ee's location in Boerne are moving forward, according to a project details page on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation's website.

Construction is set to start on the Boerne location on October 1, 2023, according to the TDLR posting, and is estimated to end on October 1, 2024.

The posting says the project is privately funded and on private lands at I-10 and Highway 87. It is estimated to cost around $38 million. The site is described as a travel center with fuel canopies and will be around 53,417 square feet.

Plans for the Boerne location were made public back in 2016, but were delayed for various reasons, likely including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new location will be the 41st location of the Buc-ee's in the United States. The famous gas station chain started in Texas, but has expanded to Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky.

Currently, the largest Buc-ees location is in Tennessee, but construction has started on an addition to one of the first locations, in Luling, which would make that location the largest in the country. The company broke ground on construction for that project in November of 2022.