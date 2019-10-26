SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A number of community resource centers have been opened by PG&E to support customers impacted by the power shutoffs.

As fire crews continue to fight the Kincade Fire in, PG&E crews turned off power due to gusty winds and dry conditions combined with a heightened fire risk.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. residents can visit the listed centers to use the restroom, charge electronic devices, enjoy air-conditioned seating and acquiring bottled water.

PG&E also plans to deploy mobile resource stations within these communities.

As weather subsides, crews will begin inspecting power lines and repairing damaged equipment to restore power to customers.

According to PG&E's website, power restoration is underway in all counties, except Kern.

For more information, you can visit PG&E's website here.

Alpine County

Bear Valley Transportation Center

132 Bear Valley Rd

Bear Valley

Amador County

Mace Meadows Golf Course

26570 Fairway Drive

Pioneer

Amador County

St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish

11361 Prospect Drive

Jackson

Butte County

Costco – Butte

2100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

Chico

Butte County

Strip mall

14144 Lakeridge Court

Magalia

Butte County

Bird Street School

1421 Bird Street

Oroville

Calaveras County

Meadowmont Shopping Center

2182 Highway 4

Arnold

Calaveras County

Black Bart Players

580 South Algiers Street

Murphys

Calaveras County

Veterans of Foreign Wars post 3322

202 Spink Rd, West Point CA

West Point

El Dorado County

Buffalo Hill Center

6023 Front Street 37

Georgetown

El Dorado County

Former County Sheriff's Office

300 Fair Lane

Placerville

El Dorado County

Knotty Pine Lanes

2667 Sanders Drive, #1

Pollock Pines

Mendocino County

Potter Valley Bible Church

10151 Main St, Potter Valley, CA 95469

Potter Valley

Napa County

Calistoga Fairgrounds

1435 North Oak Street

Calistoga

Napa County

Saint Helena Catholic School

1255 Oak Ave

Saint Helena

Nevada County

Sierra College Grass Valley

250 Sierra College Drive

Grass Valley

Nevada County

Nevada City Elks Lodge

518 State Highway 49

Nevada City

Nevada County

Former Penn Valley Community Church

11739 Spenceville Road

Penn Valley

Placer County

Gold Country Fairgrounds

209 Fairgate Road

Auburn

Placer County

Canyon View Assembly Church

23221 Forest Hill Road

Forest Hill

Placer County

McBean Pavillion Parking Lot

75 McBean Park Drive

Lincoln

Sonoma County

Cloverdale Citrus Fair

1 Citrus Fair

Cloverdale

Sonoma County

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building

1351 Maple Avenue

Santa Rosa

Sonoma County

Hanna Boys Center

17000 Arnold Drive

Sonoma

Yuba County

Alcouffe Center

9185 Marysville Road

Oregon House