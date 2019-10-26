SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A number of community resource centers have been opened by PG&E to support customers impacted by the power shutoffs.
As fire crews continue to fight the Kincade Fire in, PG&E crews turned off power due to gusty winds and dry conditions combined with a heightened fire risk.
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. residents can visit the listed centers to use the restroom, charge electronic devices, enjoy air-conditioned seating and acquiring bottled water.
PG&E also plans to deploy mobile resource stations within these communities.
As weather subsides, crews will begin inspecting power lines and repairing damaged equipment to restore power to customers.
According to PG&E's website, power restoration is underway in all counties, except Kern.
For more information, you can visit PG&E's website here.
Alpine County
Bear Valley Transportation Center
132 Bear Valley Rd
Bear Valley
Amador County
Mace Meadows Golf Course
26570 Fairway Drive
Pioneer
Amador County
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish
11361 Prospect Drive
Jackson
Butte County
Costco – Butte
2100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Chico
Butte County
Strip mall
14144 Lakeridge Court
Magalia
Butte County
Bird Street School
1421 Bird Street
Oroville
Calaveras County
Meadowmont Shopping Center
2182 Highway 4
Arnold
Calaveras County
Black Bart Players
580 South Algiers Street
Murphys
Calaveras County
Veterans of Foreign Wars post 3322
202 Spink Rd, West Point CA
West Point
El Dorado County
Buffalo Hill Center
6023 Front Street 37
Georgetown
El Dorado County
Former County Sheriff's Office
300 Fair Lane
Placerville
El Dorado County
Knotty Pine Lanes
2667 Sanders Drive, #1
Pollock Pines
Mendocino County
Potter Valley Bible Church
10151 Main St, Potter Valley, CA 95469
Potter Valley
Napa County
Calistoga Fairgrounds
1435 North Oak Street
Calistoga
Napa County
Saint Helena Catholic School
1255 Oak Ave
Saint Helena
Nevada County
Sierra College Grass Valley
250 Sierra College Drive
Grass Valley
Nevada County
Nevada City Elks Lodge
518 State Highway 49
Nevada City
Nevada County
Former Penn Valley Community Church
11739 Spenceville Road
Penn Valley
Placer County
Gold Country Fairgrounds
209 Fairgate Road
Auburn
Placer County
Canyon View Assembly Church
23221 Forest Hill Road
Forest Hill
Placer County
McBean Pavillion Parking Lot
75 McBean Park Drive
Lincoln
Sonoma County
Cloverdale Citrus Fair
1 Citrus Fair
Cloverdale
Sonoma County
Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building
1351 Maple Avenue
Santa Rosa
Sonoma County
Hanna Boys Center
17000 Arnold Drive
Sonoma
Yuba County
Alcouffe Center
9185 Marysville Road
Oregon House