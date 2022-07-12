Community groups condemn alleged mistreatment of trans woman by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

A complaint has been filed against the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office after a trans woman alleges she was abused by inmates and mistreated by deputies.

SAN ANTONIO — A transgender woman is filing a complaint alleging she was placed in the male block of the jail following her arrest.

Community activists say Joan Simoncelli, a trans woman in her 60s, was abused and harassed by Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies and inmates within the jail.

“It’s emotionally traumatizing to go through the criminal justice system when you haven’t done anything,” Robert Wilson, Simoncelli’s attorney told KENS 5.

Simoncelli is an active member of the LGBTQ community, previously performing standup comedy. She also did work with Tejano Democrats, according to Wilson.

Simoncelli’s attorney states she was put in the male block of the jail, which “caused a lot of emotional and mental trauma.” It’s also causing community groups to speak out against the alleged mistreatment. It all began after deputies were called to Simoncelli’s home in east Bexar County in mid-October.

A family dispute

On October 16, Joan Simoncelli called the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office claiming her nephew, Juan Flores was threatening her. The two share the same private dirt road to enter and exit their property in Schertz and they don’t get along, according to the report and Joan’s attorney.

According to a police report, Joan initially told deputies her nephew approached her car as she was driving past his house “and started banging on the passenger side window.” Joan took pictures of Juan standing next to her car. Joan reportedly told deputies that Flores threatened her, and claims he said, “I’m going to kill you, you f****** j****.”

At the same time, Juan also called police asking to file a report. Juan showed video of the confrontation which deputies say shows Joan “slowly creep” in front of Juan’s home. The video, deputies say, shows Juan make a “normal knock” on the window.

Deputies claim no threat of violence was made against Joan and the report says she lied to the deputies to get Juan arrested. Simoncelli was arrested for making a false report to a police officer.

“Basically, the sheriff’s took the side of the complainant,” Wilson claims that Flores has a history of animosity towards his client.

Alleged mistreatment in jail

What happens while Simoncelli is in jail has multiple community groups calling for change.

“[The deputies] put an intersex woman in a male cell, and continue further the abuse by calling her derogatory, homophobic names,” Sofia Sepulveda, a community organizer told reporters outside the Bexar County Courthouse on Wednesday. Sepulveda says friends helped pay Simoncelli’s bond, which was $750, according to court records.

Sepulveda and other community groups including the Party for Socialism and Liberation are demanding the charge be dropped and want BCSO to take sensitivity training to better handle these cases.

“It seems like the sheriff’s department should be able to deal with this type of situation and not put my client in a situation where she shouldn’t be in,” Wilson said. Simoncelli plans to file a formal complaint with the sheriff’s office.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office sent KENS 5 the following statement:

“Since the onset of this complaint being brought to our attention, an administrative investigation was initiated. Preliminarily, it appears that the arrested individual was treated in compliance with TCJS standards. Additionally, the criminal investigation remains ongoing with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.”

Legal battle

This morning, community activists gathered outside the courthouse to support Simoncelli, who was scheduled for an in-person hearing on her case.

According to the groups, the hearing was moved to Zoom at the last minute. Wilson is asking for the charge against his client to be dismissed.

“It’s emotionally damaging and traumatizing to go through the criminal justice system when you haven’t done anything,” Wilson told KENS 5. Wednesday was his first time speaking with the DA’s office about the case.

“They haven’t been able to speak with me or my client of course, to hear the actual, what we believe to be the truth and actuality of the case itself,” Wilson says. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for January 19.