Community prays for Brazoswood football player in ICU after alleged assault by fellow classmates

Cory Hagan says his little brother Cole is making progress and was even able to take a few steps with the help of nurses.

FREEPORT, Texas — A Brazoswood High School junior remains in the ICU at Memorial Hermann in Houston after an alleged attack by fellow classmates at an off-campus gathering on Friday.

Cole Hagan’s family says the 16-year-old football player continues to slowly show signs of improvement. Cory Hagan says his little brother was even able to take a few steps with the help of nurses.

“It’s just little things every day,” Cory said. “A thumbs up or just anything really, open your eyes even though they’re not the way you want to see them.”

Cole’s loved ones, and the community that has rallied around them, believe in the power of prayer.

On Wednesday evening, they came together to do just that with hopes Cole makes a full recovery and to mourn other recent tragedies in this community.

Freeport Community Park became a safe space for them.

They stood in solidarity with Cole who is on the long road to recovery in a hospital almost 60 miles away.

Big turnout from the community who is praying for healing as they deal with multiple recent tragedies. #khou11 @KHOU https://t.co/yTMEfA7rhG pic.twitter.com/woMx5Bj7jj — David González (@DavidGonzKHOU) December 9, 2021

“It’s a nice change from a heart wrenching week. It’s been a nice change to feel all the love and support and the prayers, and they’re working so we’re grateful,” Cory said.

Cole suffered two skull fractures and a broken collarbone.

So far, three teenagers have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. At least one of them, 17-year-old Reid Mitchell, was a teammate on the Brazoswood football team. The other two suspects have been identified as Logan Huber, 17 and Ayden Holland, 18.

The assault rocked the community who has been dealt a series of recent tragedies.

This community vigil also honored Alexis Fulton, who died in a car wreck, Darron Boniaby, who was allegedly murdered, and Jose Hernandez, who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

“The youth needed this more than anything. We have a lot kids here that have a lot potential to great things," LaKathryn Robinson, who helped organize the vigil, said.

“I hope that we can get our community back with some love, showing love to one another, help each other out when we need help," Ariana Burton, another vigil organizer, said.

While many wait to find out the motive behind the Cole’s attack, they want to show him and his family that they are not alone in their pursuit of answers and justice.

“I just want him to know that we love him and that we care for him so much," Cole’s friend Edmund Franklin said.

“Everybody’s here for him and that we all love him and we’re all just hoping he gets better," friend Kenley Tracy said.

Cole’s family is still offering up to a $25,000 reward for video evidence of the attack.

They say if that video exists it would help Lake Jackson Police with their investigation.