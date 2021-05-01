Coast Guard suspends search for missing man after boat crash in Colorado River

Five people were on the boat when it struck a piling in the water. Three were found with minor injuries and one was found dead, Texas EquuSearch said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas EquuSearch joined the search for the missing person who was ejected from a boat in the Colorado River near Matagorda. But on Sunday afternoon, the United States Coast Guard said it was suspending its search efforts.

The missing boater has been identified as 24-year-old Jacob Langley, EquuSearch officials confirmed.

Langley went missing when he and four others went out on a 30-foot fishing boat at 2 a.m. Saturday and were involved in a crash, Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch said.

At about 5 a.m., the boat reportedly struck a piling in the water and all five people were ejected, the Coast Guard confirmed. A piling is a support beam in the water for a dock or some kind of other structure.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recovered four of the boaters. Three of them were found with minor injuries and one was found unresponsive.

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard said it was suspending the search for Langley They said they searched for more than 13 hours by aircraft and vessel.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of everyone involved," Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command duty officer Lt. Alexis Williams said. "We appreciate the quick responses from our local partners who helped and are continuing in the search. Due to the confined area and response, we have suspended further search efforts pending additional information."

Texas EquuSearch said they're taking a special interest in the search for Langley because he is a close relative to two longtime, dedicated members of the Texas EquuSearch team.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office at 979-245-5526 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

